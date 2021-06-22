Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Second Innings Relaunch: What To Expect in First Episode?

'Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8' second innings is slated for a release on Wednesday (June 23). This is the first time in the history of Kannada Bigg Boss that this sort of thing has happened. The special show will start at 6 pm on Wednesday and all Bigg Boss fans are all geared up for the special show.

While Bigg Boss Season 8 stopped, there were 12 contestants inside the house including Arvind KP, Manju Pavagada, Shamant Bro Gowda, Chakravarthy Chandrachud, Raghu Gowda, Shubha Poonja, Vaishnavi Gowda, Divya Suresh, Priyanka Thimmesh, Nidhi Subbaiah, Prashant Sambargi, and Divya Uruduga. Now all these contestants are getting back to the Bigg Boss house on Wednesday. It is expected that some new contestants will enter the house. Each participant will be called on the dais and sent inside the house. Host Kichcha Sudeep will introduce new contestants if they come.

A few weeks before Season 8 stopped due to the ongoing pandemic and subsequent lockdown in Karnataka, Sudeep fell ill and could not conduct Bigg Boss. After this, Sudeep had not taken to the Bigg Boss stage due to lockdown imposed and now after many months, Sudeep will be heading back to the Bigg Boss stage much to the fans' delight!

Another news is that it is doubtful that this weekend Sudeep might conduct the show and this apart the elimination processes may begin from next week.

Whatever it is Kannada Bigg Boss fans are happy that the show is all slated to resume... According to sources, the season might be aired for another 50 days.

