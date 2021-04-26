Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Raghu Surviving in Bigg Boss Without Doing Anything, Say Viewers

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 is currently at its peak and the show has become more interesting than before. Colors Kannada gave a big twist on Sunday by evicting Rajeev from the Bigg Boss Kannada house, which netizens term as coming completely out of the syllabus! The audience was expecting that Raghu may get evicted in the eighth week after he got nominated. And some expected that he will be saved and Prashanth Sambargi evicted. However, their calculations went all wrong.

Netizens say that from day one, Raghu has done nothing in the Bigg Boss house and still, he is inside the house, whereas they feel that Rajeev is a strong contestant and gave his best in all the tasks and yet he got evicted.

On the other hand, some say that Raghu was becoming better in his game day by day and playing his game well. But the only drawback could be his overthinking and feeling of insecurity which the contestant tends to display at times. They also go on to say that if he overcomes these two weaknesses, Raghu can be among the top 5 contestants.

Raghu will lead this week as the captain of the house. We have to now wait and watch how he will handle the house and control other contestants.