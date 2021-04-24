Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 - Fans are eagerly waiting for the weekend episode. We all know that one of the contestants from the nominated candidates will step out of the house. This week also, the fans of Sudeep might be disappointed as he may not host the weekend episode. It is known that due to some illness, Sudeep didn't host the last weekend episode.

Divya, Manju, Raghu, Prashanth, Rajeev and Vaishnavi have been nominated this week. According to the reports, Prashant and Raghu Gowda are in the danger zone. It is said that Raghu Gowda is likely to step out of the house due to the less number of votes. However, let us not predict much, because it is Bigg Boss, anything may happen.

On Friday's episode, Chakravarthy, Rajeev competed with each other in the captaincy task for the next week. Shubha Poonja, Manju, and Divya Suresh also kept their best efforts.

Raghu Gowda is well known for his short comic videos and is popular amongst his followers for his page Raghu Vine Store.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 started on 28th February and just like other seasons, Kichcha Sudeep is the host of this season as well. A total of 17 contestants stepped into BB house. Vishwanath, Shankar, Chandrakala, Geeta, Nirmala, Dhanushree evicted from the show whereas Vyjayanthi walked out of the show.