Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Prashanth Sambargi Calls Divya Uruduga A Cheat, Here's Why

In the recently released Bigg Boss 8 promo of Colors Kannada, Divya Uruduga, Manju Pavagada, and Prashanth Sambargi fight over an apron. Bigg Boss assigned a task called printing money task this week. So the rule is whoever puts on an apron first on the neck can wear it and will be allowed to play printing money task. However, Prashanth Sambargi, Manju Pavagada, and Divya Uruduga get into a fight over this as evident in the Kannada Bigg Boss promo. According to BBK live viewers, it's Prashanth Sambargi's mistake because according to rules, the contestant who puts the apron first on his neck should play the task. We can see in the promo that Prashanth Sambargu gets hold of the apron first, however, it's Manju Pavagada who wears it. And then when asked to judge what happened, Captain Divya Uruduga rejects Prashanth Sambargi's pleas and declares that Manju P should get the apron.

However, after an argument over the apron, the printing money task resumes with Manju, Vaishnavi, Divya Suresh, Shamanth, and Priyanka T. The frustrated Prashanth S loses his cool and screams that Divya U and Manju P are cheaters. Prashanth S and Divya U shared an amicable rapport this week after a long gap. But now, it appears that there might be bad blood again following this clash. Earlier, Chandrachud and Prashanth S were gossiping about Divya U's captaincy.

Here's the promo released by Colors Kannada