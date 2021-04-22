Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Prashant Sambargi Loses Cool Over Omelette

Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is grabbing all the attention of small screen viewers. All credit goes to the contestants in the house. For the past few days, BBK viewers were heard cribbing that they were bored of watching the same bland episode without any fights or dramas between the contestants. If you one of them wanting to catch some action on Bigg Boss, then this article is for you.

In the recent promo of Colors Kannada, it seems Prashanth Sambargi and Nidhi Subbaiah get into a heated argument, where Prashanth loses his cool on Nidhi. Do you know why these two are fighting? In the promo, we can see that Nidhi teases Prashanth Sambargi about something and then both of them lose their tempers. And all this because of an Omelette? Read on...

Prashanth Sambargi stops eating and keep the plate in the Kitchen. The exact reason for the fight will be known in tonight's episode. Netizens are eagerly waiting to watch the episode. Curious much? Go watch the episode of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 that's being aired tonight on colors Kannada.