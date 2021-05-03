Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Nomination List For 10th Week Elimination

The popular reality show Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is being hosted by actor Sudeep. With each passing day, the show organisers are trying their level best to make it more interesting and entertaining for the audience. Last night, there was no elimination, as Sudeep couldn’t host the show due to lockdown in the state.

The latest news we hear is the nominations seem to have been completed in the house. The contestants' names of Bigg Boss Kannada nominated for this week's elimination is out! Manju, Aravind KP, Divya Suresh, Prashanth Sambargi and Priyanka Thimmesh are nominated for this week eviction.

Reports are doing the rounds there’s a possibility for double elimination this weekend. It remains to be seen who will be eliminated this weekend.

Let’s wait and watch how the show will unfold in the coming days.