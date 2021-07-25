Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 has completed its fourth week and is entering its fifth week in full swing. The remaining contestants in the house are trying their best to get into the Top five finale list. As it is the weekend, the audience is eager to know which contestant will be eliminated from the BBK house. Earlier, there was buzz doing the rounds that BBK makers were planning double elimination. But in yesterday's episode, Kichcha Sudeep hinted that there would be no double elimination this week. Sudeep said that on ‘Super Sunday With Sudeep’, one contestant will not be saved, confirming that there will be only just a single elimination this week.

Divya U, Shamanth Bro Gowda, Prashanth Sambargi, Chandrachud, and Shubha P got nominated this week. Anyway, as per analysis, if a single elimination takes place, Shubha Poojan might be evicted this week. Because Shubha is the weakest contestant compared to the other contestants. But netizens say that Chandrachud will be evicted as he did not have a vote bank. Let wait and watch in tonight's episode which contestant will get an exit pass from the glasshouse.