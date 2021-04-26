Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Netizens Object To Rajeev's Eviction, Says He Was Strong Contestant

Apr 26, 2021, 10:45 IST
Popular TV reality show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 has successfully entered into its tenth week with many twists in last the weekend episode. 

Last week, everyone thought either Raghu or Prashanth Sambargi would get eliminated from the house. But in the end, Bigg Boss gave a huge twist by evicting Rajeev from the house. 

No one expected Rajeev will be evicted from the glass house because he was one of the strong and top contestants in the Bigg Boss Kannada House.

Yesterday, netizens on Twitter were very disappointed with Bigg Boss' decision to eliminate Rajeev from the house. BBK viewers say that Rajeev deserved to be inside the glass house for few more weeks as he was playing well. They say that show makers are spoiling the show and also making it boring by evicting contestants like Rajeev and encouraging love track between contestants in the house. Some say that if Rajeev would use the golden pass in nomination he would have been saved and they say he took the wrong step. BBK fans are demanding that Colors Kannada arrange for Rajeev's re-entry into the Bigg Boss Kannada house.

