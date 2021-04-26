Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Netizens Object To Rajeev's Eviction, Says He Was Strong Contestant

Popular TV reality show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 has successfully entered into its tenth week with many twists in last the weekend episode.

Last week, everyone thought either Raghu or Prashanth Sambargi would get eliminated from the house. But in the end, Bigg Boss gave a huge twist by evicting Rajeev from the house.

No one expected Rajeev will be evicted from the glass house because he was one of the strong and top contestants in the Bigg Boss Kannada House.

Yesterday, netizens on Twitter were very disappointed with Bigg Boss' decision to eliminate Rajeev from the house. BBK viewers say that Rajeev deserved to be inside the glass house for few more weeks as he was playing well. They say that show makers are spoiling the show and also making it boring by evicting contestants like Rajeev and encouraging love track between contestants in the house. Some say that if Rajeev would use the golden pass in nomination he would have been saved and they say he took the wrong step. BBK fans are demanding that Colors Kannada arrange for Rajeev's re-entry into the Bigg Boss Kannada house.

Check out these tweets put out by netizens after Rajeev's eviction from the house:

Dhanraj

Jagga elimination was also shocking as this one.

Its all luck..

Hard luck...

Hope something better is waiting for u#Rajeev.#BBK8 — ShilpaNagaraj✨🤍 (@IamVShilpa) April 25, 2021

#Rajeev really feels sad for you.. deserved to be in house but just bad luck.. you really played well and raised your voice when needed.. there are some dumb and undeserving candidates still in the house when compared to you #BiggBossKannada8 #BBK8 — Arun ( Babu ) (@ABgowda888) April 25, 2021

#BiggBossKannada8 #BBK8 Totaly disappointd vth u #BiggBoss

u r making dis shw mor wrst by evicting contestants lyk #Rajeev To remove a strng competition fr ur son in law #Arvind

Ho so 2 survive nt oly playing tasks u shld also run a track like him & #DivyaU fr content

Nonsense — ❤HONEST GIRL❤ (@BiggBossAddict) April 25, 2021

FAKE BIGG BOSS 8 RAJEEV WAS STRONG CONTESTENT WHY HE WAS ELIMINATED 😭😭😭He was well deserved where is sudeep sir fans 🤔😭@KicchaSudeep #BBK8#Rajeev — Vikrant Rona and Rocky bhai (@SunilKiccha133) April 25, 2021

Sorry but I Still feel #Rajeev deserves to stay in Biggboss Compared to others

I think if Sudeep sir was there he should have improved his game badluck for him#BBK8 @ColorsKannada — AsimRiaz Fan Boy #HeManAsim 😎🔥 (@asim_winner1) April 25, 2021