Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Manju Tries to Woo Back Divya Suresh After Shouting at Her

Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is famous for its jodis from the very first innings. In the second innings, the jodis of first innings went their separate ways to play their individual game after Kichcha Sudeep's lecture in the pilot episode. However, Aravind KP and Divya U continued to stay by each other's side. Manju Pavagada and Divya Suresh had shared a good bond in the first innings, but after re-entring the house for the second innings, they promised Kichcha Sudeep that they would play their individual game. In the first week, Manju P and Divya S seemed to play their game and also got into clashes leading to a breakup.

After that, Manju has been close to Shubha and Divya S is seen hanging around with Shamanth. Now, in yesterday's episode of BBK8 live, Divya Suresh is seen sleeping on the bed facing Manju P and they are seen talking to each other holding hands. After a long time, Manju and Divya S are seen having a heart to heart conversation. Anyway, it looks like Manju and Divya S jodi is back.

It is worth mentioning here that once when Divya asked Manju why they can't be like before, he snubbed her saying it was not possible. But now, looking at the visuals, it's clear that Manju has had a change of heart and his heart beats for Divya Suresh.

But the question is will they continue the same energy in the task or distract themselves again to repeat the mistake made in the first innings. What is your opinion? Comment Below.