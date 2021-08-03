Hey BBK viewers, there are five more days to go for the grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. Are you looking forward to the event? So are we! I am sure you are waiting to know who will lift the Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8 trophy. Yes. All of us are desperate to know the winner's name. However, there is a lot of confusion as Manju P and Aravind KP are on par and vying to win the winner's title. Yes, Aravind KP has a huge fan base, but Manju P's popularity has soared in the recent days. Manju P's fans are going all out to ensure his place in the finals.

In tonight's episode, Bigg Boss will assign a task to the contestants. As per instructions, they are expected to push the others out of the circle. Whoever remains inside the circle will win the task.

So what happens during the course of the game is that Aravind KP and Manju Pavagada are the last two contestants left inside the circle. It is known that Aravind KP is the master of tasks, and when it comes to Manju P, he also gives his best to win the task. BBK viewers say that this task will show who has the ability to win the trophy in this season of BBK. As per the buzz on social media, Manju overtook Aravind in this task, although we don't know for sure. Anyway, Manju P and Aravind KP fans can't wait to watch tonight's episode to see who won the task. Any guesses?

Check Out The Promo...