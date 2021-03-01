Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Manju Pavagada, Divya Suresh, Bro Gowda Will Win The Hearts

The most awaited show, Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 started on February 28th. Kiccha Sudeep introduced all the 17 contestants on Sunday. We all know that Bigg Boss is full of fights, controversies and friendship. We never know what happens in the BB house.

This season, one could witness celebs from various fields. From movie stars to YouTube sensations, Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 has interesting contestants. Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the contestants before stepping into Bigg Boss house have undergone quarantine for nearly 14 days.

The makers of the show have released a couple of promos. Slowly, the contestants in the house are becoming friends and are trying to adjust to the new environment. We think that Manju Pavagada, Divya Suresh and Bro Gowda will win the hearts of the folks and will stay for long time in the house. Let us not predict much but wait and watch. Here are two latest promos.