Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Kichcha Sudeep To Take Nidhi Subbaiah's Class

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 second innings is the most popular TV reality show on the Kannada small screen. The show is gaining popularity among BBK8 viewers due to the high drama and fights inside the house. As we all know BBK viewers are trolling Nidhi Subbaiah for losing her cool on Aravind KP's sportsmanship. In yesterday's task, Aravind KP told Nidhi "swalpa muchkoli" when she tried to interrupt Manju and Aravind KP's talk about the task. Nidhi got hurt by Aravind KP's rude behaviour. Aravind KP later went to apologize to Nidhi, and Nidhi pointed out that he lacked sportsmanship.

Netizens slam Nidhi has crossed all her limits. A section of the audience says that Nidhi's use of this statement, "Participation alli medal bandirodu, geddu torsu Dakar na" is incorrect. They tagged Kichcha Sudeep and asked Nidhi to apologise to Aravind KP. Even in the 2nd week of the first innings, Nidhi misunderstood the "Holassu niddi" words of Aravind KP. Later, Kichcha Sudeep made her realise her mistake and explained it to her in the weekend episode. Netizens expect the same for this weekend too from Kichcha Sudeep.

