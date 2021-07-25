As we all know, Chandrachud is always getting into controversial fights with other contestants over petty issues. He is often seen using abusive language towards female contestants. From day one of the second innings, Chandrachud has been opposing the jodis in the house and keeps bringing their personal life in the fights. Even Sudeep warned him that he doesn't have the right to do such things inside the glasshouse. But he still continued to do so. For the first time in the second inning, this week, Chandrachud did not get into any fights and had his tongue under control.

Sudeep was impressed with Chandrachud and said he had his tongue under control this week, which was a miracle. Hearing this, he thanked Sudeep, saying this is the first time he had ever praised him, because most of the time, he's being trolled for being a person who torments women. Sudeep became angry upon hearing this and said that he only scolds him when he misbehaves. He added that he did not makeup things against him. This led to a war of words between BBK host Kichcha Sudeep and Chakravarthi Chandrachud.