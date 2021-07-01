Bigg Boss Kannada 8: If Manju Said Muchkondire I Won't Take It: Divya Uruduga Breaks Silence

According to the latest Colors Kannada promo of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8, the Aravind KP team, Suryasene, lost to Manju's team, Kwatle Khiladigalu. In the promo, Divya U stated that if everyone in the team worked together a little more, they would have been able to complete the task and win it. Also, Divya says that if Manju would tell her 'Muchkondire' (shut up), she would not have taken it lightly. By this, we can say that there's a split within Aravind KP's team. Here Divya Uruduga is speaking about Aravind and Nidhi's fight over the use of Kannada slang 'swalpa muchukoli' which has become a hot topic of discussion on social media.

The promo has left BBK viewers impressed with them haling Divya U's words and unbiased reasoning. Netizens say that Aravind KP has made several wrong moves in this week's tasks. They are of the view that if Aravind wants to stay popular and be a top contender for winner's title, then he has to work on his flaws and perform better in the upcoming tasks.

However, Arvind fans argue that he is too affected by Nidhi's words and unable to focus on the game. Since the first innings of BBK 8, this is the first time Divya Uruduga has been shown without Aravind KP in the promo, and viewers adore her way of thinking and correcting Aravind KP's errors. BBK viewers say that this week, Kiccha Na Chappale should be given to Divya U. What's your opinion on Divya U's words? Comment below.