Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Host And Contestants Weekly Earnings!
As promised, Actor Kichcha Sudeep is back with another season of Bigg Boss. The actor has been associated with Kannada colors for a long time, hosted the grand premier episode of Bigg Boss. He had introduced the news contestants- all of whom are much loved. After a week of speculations, a total of 17 contestants have entered the Bigg Boss house.
Sudeep welcomed Dhanushree, Shubha Poonja, Shankar Ashwath, Vishwanath Haveri, Vaishnavi Gowda, KP Aravind, Nidhi Subbaiah, Shamanth, Geetha Bharathi Bhat, Manju Pavagada, Divya Suresh, Chandrakala Mohan, Raghu Gowda, Prashanth Sambargi, Divya Uruduga, Rajeev and Nirmala Chanappa as the contestants are all set to locked up in the house for another three months.
Bigg Boss fans are always curious to know how much the contestants locked inside the house earn. Well, it isn't secret anymore as we are going to reveal the estimates earnings of each contestant.
Show host Kichcha Sudeep is believed to be charging Rs 12 lakhs per episode. His remuneration has seen a significant hike when compared to the previous season.
Check out the contestants' earnings per week:
Dhanushree
Shubha Poonja-50k
Shankar Ashwath-40k
Vishwanath Haveri-30k
Vaishnavi Gowda-30k
KP Aravind-30k
Nidhi Subbaiah-50k
Shamanth-25k
Geetha Bharathi Bhat-30k
Manju Pavagada-30k
Divya Suresh-30k
Chandrakala Mohan-30k
Raghu Gowda-30k
Prashanth Sambargi-30k
Divya Uruduga Rajeev-30k
Nirmala Chanappa-30k