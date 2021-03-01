Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Host And Contestants Weekly Earnings!

As promised, Actor Kichcha Sudeep is back with another season of Bigg Boss. The actor has been associated with Kannada colors for a long time, hosted the grand premier episode of Bigg Boss. He had introduced the news contestants- all of whom are much loved. After a week of speculations, a total of 17 contestants have entered the Bigg Boss house.

Sudeep welcomed Dhanushree, Shubha Poonja, Shankar Ashwath, Vishwanath Haveri, Vaishnavi Gowda, KP Aravind, Nidhi Subbaiah, Shamanth, Geetha Bharathi Bhat, Manju Pavagada, Divya Suresh, Chandrakala Mohan, Raghu Gowda, Prashanth Sambargi, Divya Uruduga, Rajeev and Nirmala Chanappa as the contestants are all set to locked up in the house for another three months.

Bigg Boss fans are always curious to know how much the contestants locked inside the house earn. Well, it isn't secret anymore as we are going to reveal the estimates earnings of each contestant.

Show host Kichcha Sudeep is believed to be charging Rs 12 lakhs per episode. His remuneration has seen a significant hike when compared to the previous season.

Check out the contestants' earnings per week:

Dhanushree

Shubha Poonja-50k

Shankar Ashwath-40k

Vishwanath Haveri-30k

Vaishnavi Gowda-30k

KP Aravind-30k

Nidhi Subbaiah-50k

Shamanth-25k

Geetha Bharathi Bhat-30k

Manju Pavagada-30k

Divya Suresh-30k

Chandrakala Mohan-30k

Raghu Gowda-30k

Prashanth Sambargi-30k

Divya Uruduga Rajeev-30k

Nirmala Chanappa-30k

