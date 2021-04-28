Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 contestants have managed to grab the attention of the small screen viewers by entertaining them with special tasks. But for the past few days, the show isn't as interesting and we guess the TRP ratings too are nothing to race about given the poor content.

By now you know that there is a lot of speculation gossips around Kannada TV Anchor Anushree entering the Bigg Boss house as either a wild card entrant or a guest host. It is worth mentioning here that Anushree was also a contestant in the first season of Bigg Boss Kannada, netizens are expecting that she may not re-enter the glass house again as a contestant. Meanwhile, a section of the audience say that there are chances of Anushree entering the house as s guest host for two weeks.

When thd buzz became stronger, BBK viewers say Anushree is a Zee anchor and so may not be hired as a guest host by colors Kannada. Adding they say she may not want to enter the BBK house because of her spat with BBK contestant Prashanth Sambargi, who dragged the popular Kannada anchor's name in the Sandalwood drugs case. Following Prashanth's startling revelation, Anushree had posted an emotional appeal on social media in a bid to save her reputation.

Keeping all this aside, Kannada Bigg Boss viewers say that Anushree's presence will enthuse contestants in the Bigg Boss house. And if Anushree should enter the BB house, then it would be interesting to watch the faceoff between Prashanth and Anushree.

Let's see what happens.