Bigg Boss Kannada 8 To Have Two Winners?

The most popular reality show Bigg Boss Kannada 8 was resumed two weeks ago. We saw many twists and turns in the reality show. Only two weeks are left for Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 to end. Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 grand finale is expected to take place in the last week of July. The exact date of the grand finale and chief guest details are awaited.

There's a lot of excitement among the Bigg Boss viewers who will walk out with the winner trophy. Looking at the buzz on social media, Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga, Manju Pavagada, Vaishnavi Gowda, and Shamanth might make their way to the top five finalists of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. Murmurs are doing the rounds that Bigg Boss Kannada 8 is likely to have two winners, for the first time.

It has never happened before in other language reality shows. Bigg Boss Kannada 8 has created history by continuing the show after suspension due to the pandemic. They might even make two winners, as Show makers want Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga to be the winner, despite the voting from their fans. Divya Uruduga is not leaving any stone unturned giving the best while performing the tasks.

Divya's zeal to clinch the title is clearly visible the way she is focused on the game. Not only fans and audience, she also stolen the hearts of Colors Kannada, they said to be planning to make her first runner and to declare two winners of Kannada Bigg Boss season 8. Before jumping to any conclusion, we will wait for an official confirmation from makers' end.