Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Grand Finale Voting Trends

Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 has entered into a crucial week in the lead up to the much awaited grand finale. The contestants have five more days to prove their worth to win the Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 trophy. There is buzz that a mid-week eviction will take place on Wednesday. As we all know Aravind KP, Divya Uruguda, Manju P, Divya Suresh, Prashanth S, and Vaishnavi are the contestants remaining in the glass house right now. Last week saw double elimination with Kichcha Sudeep showing the door to both Shubha Poonja and Shamanth.

BBK viewers are expecting that Divya Suresh has many chances to get evicted in the mid-week eviction. A section of the audience says that Prashanth S and Divya Suresh have 50-50 chances. Anyway, Aravind KP, Divya Uruguda, Manju P, Prashanth S, and Vaishnavi are in the safe zone. Divya Suresh is in the danger zone.

Check Out the Voting Results

Aravind KP- 88% voting

Manju Pavagada- 85% voting

Divya Uruduga- 76% voting

Vaishnavi Gowda- 73% voting

Prashanth Sambargi- 68% voting

Divya Suresh- 56% voting

Aravind KP and Manju P are the frontrunners to lift the Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8 trophy. And Manju Pavagada and Divya Urudaga are vyring for runner-up positions. Let's see who gets what. End of the day, it all depends on the votes garnered by the contestants.