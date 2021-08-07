Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Grand Finale Today: Check Time, Chief Guest

The first episode of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Grand Finale is going to be aired tonight on Colors Kannada at 6 pm. The voting lines will end in 2 hours. So what are you waiting for? Hurry up and cast your votes for your favorite contestants. As we mentioned earlier, Colors Kannada is planning to invite a top Sandalwood actor as chief guest. Now, there is speculation that Puneeth Rajkumar might enter the Bigg Boss Kannada house to wish the top five contestants. Buzz suggests that Kichcha Sudeep and Puneeth are going to have some fun moments with the contestants in the grand finale episode.

However, viewers are waiting to see the eliminated contestants entering the BBK house again. In tonight's episode, BBK viewers will sure have a lot of surprises in store. So make sure you will not miss the episode. Of course, who wants to, yeah? The timing of tonight's episode is from 6 pm to 10.30 pm. As we all know, Aravind KP, Manju Pavagada, Divya Uruduga, Vaishnavi Gowda, and Prashanth Sambargi are the top five contestants. As per the percentage of votes polled, Aravind KP and Manju P are in the leading positions. BBK viewers are expecting that Aravind KP or Manju Pavagada would bag the season 8 trophy. Fans of the BBK8 contestants are trending their favorite contestants' names with hashtags and requesting the viewers to vote for them.

Let us wait and watch tonight's episode to see what the BBK show runners are planning for the viewers.