Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Grand Finale: Divya Uruduga Finishes 3rd Position as Second Runner Up

Hey BBK viewers! Here we are, back with another exclusive update for you about today's grand finale round. We all know that Aravind KP, Manju Pavagada, and Divya Uruduga are the top three contestants who reached the finale round.

Everyone expected that Divya U might be the runner up of the show. But your expectations went wrong. Yes, Divya U is the second runner up of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. Anyway, Divya U gave her best to win the trophy for season 8 but her luck did not favor her. Congratulations to Divya Uruduga and her fans for trying hard. It won't be wrong to say that being the second runner up in the show is not that easy.

When it comes to Divya Uruduga fans, they have worked round the clock from day one of season 8. Divya U has impressed the viewers and gained their attention with her game and individuality. On the other hand, she has won hearts her chemistry with Aravind KP. It wouldn't surprise us if they both get married after stepping out of the glass house. Anyway, Divya Uruduga, Sakshi Post wishes you the best of luck. Well done, girl!

