Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Final Battle Between Divya Uruduga and Vaishnavi Gowda

Bigg Boss Kannada is one of the most watched TV reality shows on the small screen right now. After successfully completing 7 seasons, the show is in its eighth season right now. The show is in its final leg. Yes. The grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is all set to begin in less than an hour from now.

Colors Kannada will start telecasting the much-awaited Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 finals from 6 pm.

There are five finalists in the house right now. And of those two are female contestants. the latest buzz is that Prashanth Sambargi has been evicted from the Kannada Bigg Boss house. He is the first finalist to have been eliminated as per the buzz.

Also Read: Prashanth Sambargi First Contestant To Be Eliminated in Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Grand Finale

So that leaves four contestants in the house—Manju Pavagada, Aravind KP, Vaishnavi Gowda, and Divya Uruduga. We need not tell you that Manju and Aravind are the frontrunners to clinch the BBK8 winner's title. This means that Vaishnavi and Divya must fight for third place.

Divya Uruduga is one of the most popular as well as the strongest contestants. Of course, Vaishnavi is no less given the fact that she has reached so far in her Bigg Boss journey. Now, it will be a tie between Divya Uruduga and Vaishnavi for third place. Who among these two female contestants do you think deserves to be among the top 3? It would be interesting to watch whether it would be Vaishnavi Gowda or Divya Uruduga for the third place.

Wait for the grand finale episode to know the answers. Of course, subscribe to Sakshipost notifications for Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 alerts.