Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Elimination Today: Will Raghu Get Immunity from Eviction?

he Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 viewers are eagerly waiting for the ninth week's eviction. This week's eviction is the toughest one since the show started. Because in every eviction week, there would be one weak contestant and that contestant would be evicted from the Bigg Boss house.

Earlier, BBK viewers expected that Raghu may get evicted because he did not play well for the last four weeks. But in this week, Raghu proved everyone wrong and gave his best.

Now, Raghu has become the captain of the tenth week. Netizens say that Bigg Boss may give immunity to Raghu to escape from elimination or there will be no elimination this week. If Raghu is not evicted from Bigg Boss, the only choice left would be to evict Prashanth S.

BBK viewers say that channel will save Prashanth Sambargi till the end of the show because the channel wants TRP ratings. And they that Prashanth S is important in the glass house to counter-attack other contestants. So the channel will not evict him.

