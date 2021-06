June 27, 2021

Twin brothers Saptarshi and Rajarshi Majumdar who completed their engineering course have received a pay package of Rs 50 lakh each as part of the campus selection from SRM University at the Amravati campus in Andhra Pradesh. This is probably the highest salary package ever for graduating students from Andhra Pradesh. Also, for the first time in the state, twin brothers have got placement in the same company with an equal pay package.