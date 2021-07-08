Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 second innings is ruling the TRP charts since day one. It's known that Divya Uruduga is the first female contestant in this season (BBK8). There is no doubt that Divya Uruduga has impressed the audience with her individual game. And now, Divya U is grabbing the attention of millions of BBK viewers with her captaincy in the glass house. It appears Divya Uruduga is not only the most popular contestant by viewers' ratings, but also the most loved captain of the Bigg Boss Kannada house in season 8. One of the BBK viewers, who closely follows Bigg Boss on a daily basis has even said that Divya Uruduga is the lady Boss of Season 8 Kannada Bigg Boss.

In the first innings, Divya Uruduga had won the hearts of BBK viewers for her chemistry with Aravind KP. But in the second innings, Colors Kannada is showing a different face of Divya Uruduga and the audience are loving it every bit. After the suspension of the show due to the pandemic situation in the state, BBK fans had trolled Colors Kannada saying they missed Divya Uruguda in the BBK house. But now it seems that they are enjoying the show and even Colors Kannada is breaking the TRP record this week.

What do you think, readers? Do you think Divya Uruduga is the best captain this season? Leave your comments in the section below.