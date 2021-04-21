The most hugely watched Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is always trending since the day it went on air. Kannada small screen Viewers have been witness to high drama in the house. There's no denying the fact that BBK contestants leaving no stone unturned to impress their audience with their antics.

As you know, inside the Bigg Boss house, the equation between housemates keep changing. But in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 house, Aravind and Divya Uruduga have a good bond and support each other.

On the other hand, Divya Suresh and Manju Pavagada also share a good rapport. But netizens say that Divya Suresh is behaving like a possessive 'Girl Friend' and eating up half of Manju's time because of which all his efforts in the Bigg Boss house are going unnoticed.

BBK8 fans say that Divya Suresh is always sticking to Manju. Bigg Boss viewers have trolled Divya Suresh asking her if she entered the Bigg Boss house to play her game or to spoil other contestants' games. A few viewers are even thinking loud wondering how Manju is tolerating Divya Suresh's behavior. They also say that if Colors Kannada channel wants to make this season a hit, then they must evict Divya Suresh immediately. If Divya Suresh is evicted, Manju will be back to form.