In every language of Bigg Boss, there will be one contestant in the house who is the audience favourite to win the show. And more often than not, the contestant viewers place their bets on, end up winning the trophy of the season. When it comes to Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8, right from the second week of the show, viewers have predicted that Aravind KP will win this season. A section of the viewers strongly feel that Aravind and Divya U will certainly figure in the top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8.

Earlier, there was a rumour that Colors Kannada had decided to resume the show after suspending it over pandemic shutdown because they were sure of the TRPs being generated BBK8's popular contestants—Divya Uruduga and Aravind KP. No wonder then that Colors Kannada mostly focuses on Divya U and Aravind KP in all their promos. The channel is also aware that these two contestants enjoy a huge fan following on social media which also helps get more visibility for the show. We need not tell you how active Araviya fans are on social media. They keep posting something or the other about Aravind and Divya to ensure they stay in the news and on top of the trends every other day.

Now, going by their popularity, it's not hard to guess that Aravind and Divya U have confirmed their slots among the finalists. now, if you are wondering who are the other three in the top 5. Well, as per out guess, it would be Vaishnavi, Manju and Prashanth Sambargi.

Do you have your own favourites? Comment below.