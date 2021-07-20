Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Contestants Know The Winner's Name!

Aravind KP has been trending on all social media platforms ever since Kannada Bigg Boss second innings went on air. Yes. Aravind is not only the strongest contestant in the house, but also a well known racer in the Karnataka region. All thanks to Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8, he became a household name on the Kannada small screen.

Aravind KP became the audience's favorite person because of the show and his one-liners in the house. It is worth mentioning here that the audience verdict over who will win Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 has not changed since day one of the show. There's just one name on BBK8's viewers' lips and that is of Aravind KP.

This is not just the verdict of the viewers. May we tell you that even contestants of Kannada Bigg Boss season 8 are aware of the fan following Aravind enjoys outside the house. The show analysts are of the view that a few contestants inside the house are not trying much because they know who is the most popular contestant in BBK8. Some of the housemates are scared even to fight with Aravind, as his fans troll them or target them to for elimination. Remember how Nidhi Subbaiah got evicted from the house even though both Aravind and Nidhi had used the same language in the Bigg Boss house. After that episode, contestants are being careful and threading cautiously when it comes to messing with Aravind. If you don't believe us, we even have proof to show Aravind's might. Curious much? Read on to know more.

Last night, it was time for another round of nomination in the house. Contestants were asked to nominate housemates and also cite the reason why they don't want the contestant in the house. And much to everyone's surprise, none of the conestants nominated the popular BBK contestant, Aravind KP. It's quite apparent that Bigg Boss Kannada contestants too know in their minds that Aravind KP will be the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8, a reason why not a single contestant nominated Aravind KP for this week's elimination.

It appears, even contestants have joined the list of viewers rooting for Aravind to win the title. Bigg Boss host Kichcha Sudeep and the showrunners Colors Kannada too seem to be hinting at Aravind KP as the ultimate winner of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. If this continues then Aravind is expected to walk out with the winner's trophy. But like they say, there are no hard and fast rules in the Bigg Boss house and anything can happen.

