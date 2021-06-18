Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Contestants Already Under Quarantine for Second Innings

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 received a resoundingly positive response from the small screen viewers. It is the first time in Bigg Boss history that a channel is resuming a suspended show. It is worth mentioning here that Colors Kannada had to forcefully suspend Bigg Boss Season 8 due to a lockdown imposed by the state of Karnataka after the cases went up.

By now, all you Bigg Boss addicts know that Colors Kannada is releasing new promos of the show featuring contestants who are re-entering the BBK8 house again. Till now, the names of confirmed contestants to enter the glass house are Divya Suresh, Divya Uruduga, Aravind KP, Shamanth Bro Gowda, Vaishnavi, Shubh Poonja, Prashanth Sambargi, and Chakravarthy Chandrachud.

Now, the buzz in tele circles is that all the 12 contestants have already been put under quarantine for the second innings. Though the promos of all the contestants are yet to be released, a report doing the rounds suggests that all the 12 contestants who survived evictions including Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga, Raghu Gowda, Vaishnavi, Manjunath Pavagada, Divya Suresh, Prashanth Sambargi, Chakravarthy Chandrachud, Nidhi Subbaiah, Subha Poonja, Shamanth, and Priyanka Thimmesh will be entering the Bigg Boss house. If the buzz is to believed, the show may start by the end of June or in the first week of July.

Stay tuned for all the updates from the Kannada Bigg Boss house.