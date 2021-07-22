In all the Bigg Boss shows, every contestant who enters the glass house gets an opportunity to rule the BB house and the viewers decide the best and worst captain of the season.

When it comes to Bigg Boss Kannada season 8, BBK viewers always say that Aravind KP is the best captain of the house and he has ruled the house three times. Now for the fourth week in the second innings, Divya Suresh has become the captain and she is the second female captain in season 8. However, everyone expected that Divya S would rule better than Divya U, but she failed.

BBK viewers say that Divya Suresh is acting like a Poker Dealer. They say that Divya Suresh is not really making a mark in her captaincy. Divya Suresh is trying her best to become a good captain, but she is unable to make the right decisions in the tasks and asking the contestants to make decisions on their own.

A section of the audience say that before she was captain of the house, Divya had a chance of being in the top 5. But now, she has lost the opportunity. The audience says that Divya S is the rudest captain and has failed to prove her leadership skills in the BBK house.

Now, we are nobody to judge. We are only telling you what the viewers are saying. But dear readers, let me ask you what is your opinion on Divya Suresh's captaincy? Let us know in the comments section below.