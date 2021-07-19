The second innings of the current season of the Kannada TV reality show Bigg Boss 8 has entered into its fourth week. Colors Kannada has recently released a promo from the episode that is going to be aired tonight. And the task is linked to nominations. As is the practice, Bigg Boss assigned a task to the contestants and the contestant who remains in the last position will be nominated directly, the Bigg Boss' instruction reads. And the contestant who remains in the first position will be saved from next week's nomination.

So, netizens are excited about this task. According to BBK live viewers, contestants are assigned the glove task. The rule of the task is are that whoever runs and grabs the gloves first upon buzzer gets to look for pearls in the mud. If the contestant gets the pearl, then they will earn a point.

In the first two rounds, Aravind KP, Manju P, and Prashanth S are seen playing the game. In the third round, Prashanth S, Chandrachud, and Shamanth will perform the tasks. So every contestant is giving their best not to get nominated. A section of the audience is guessing that Shubha might get nominated this week. It's known that Chandrachud was directly nominated by Priyanka Thimmesh before her eviction this week. It remains to be seen in the episode tonight which other contestants will get directly nominated.

Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates.