Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Colors Kannada Puts The Spotlight On Priyanka, Manju and Shamanth

It seems that Colors Kannada has shifted its focus from Divya Uruduga and Arvind KP to Shamanth and Priyanka. In the recently released promos, Colors Kannada is seen giving much screen space to Priyanka and Shamanth's Jodi. We can see that new relationships are building in the BBK8 house. Shamanth and Priyanka, Subha and Manju, Prashanth S, and Divya Suresh are contestants who seem to have grabbed the attention of Colors Kannada as you can see that all their promos center around these guys of late. Anyways, BBK viewers are enjoying the latest twists in the BBK house.

In this week's tasks, many changes happened in the house. Vaishnavi and Subha have gotten closer whereas in the first innings, there were clashes between them. Manju, Vaishnavi, and Subha are seen enjoying each other's company. Netizens say that the second innings has been a surprise with quite a few unexpected developments.

BBK viewers found the first innings quite boring, particularly the last few weeks that Kichcha Sudeep skipped because of his illness. Viewers feel that they are happy with all the developments in the Bigg Boss house and look forward to participating in the show.

Also, in the second innings we have seen a different side of Priyanka after her fallout with Chandrachud. What is your opinion on the new jodis in the house?