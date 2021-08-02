Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 has created a new record in the history of Kannada small screen by resuming the show after it was suspended due to the pandemic situation in the state. The first innings of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 kicked-started on February 28 and was stalled in the middle of May due to a huge spike in COVID cases across Karnataka. After the drop in Covid cases, the makers of Colors Kannada announced that they are resuming the show on June 23. The same contestants who were inside the glass house when the show was suspended, re-entered the house to resume their journey in the second innings of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8.

Nevertheless, by now, you know that the grand finale of Kannada Bigg Boss 8 will be held on August 8. The winner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8 will be rewarded with a cash prize along with a trophy. In the previous seasons, the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada was rewarded a whopping amount of Rs 50 lakhs. Now, according to some reliable sources, the winner of season 8 will take home an amount lower than 50 lakhs with a trophy, details of which are yet to be out.

We need not tell you that the second innings of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 has left the audience impressed. Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates.