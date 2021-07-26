Kannada Bigg Boss 8: In yesterday's episode, BBK8 host Kichcha Sudeep gave an unexpected twist to BBK viewers by saying that there would be no elimination this weekend. He also said that there would be a mid-week elimination during which, one among last week's nominated contestants will be shown the door. BBK viewers expected that there will be double elimination as there are three weeks more for the finale episode and nine more contestants left in the BBK house. The grand finale episode may be held either on August 8 or 15, although there is no official confirmation on the same.

Last week, the nomination process took place on Thursday and Divya U, Chandrachud, Shubha P, Prashanth S, and Shamanth Bro Gowda were nominated for elimination. On Thursday night, the nomination contestants were declared and the voting line ended on Friday night. There was only one day for voting, so BBK makers may have planned to extend the voting line for fair elimination.

Anyway, BBK viewers are puzzled and confused by BBK makers' unexpected twists. Let's wait and watch if the BBK makers are planning for other twists before the mid-week elimination. Follow Sakhi Post for more updates.

