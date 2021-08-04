Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is nearing its end. The final episode will be aired on August 8th evening. Everyone is eager to know who will lift the season 8 Bigg Boss Kannada trophy. Aravind KP and Manju P are making the headlines. They are frontrunners to win season 8. It is worth mentioning here that Divya Suresh will get an exit pass in tonight's episode. And the remaining contestants who entered the grand finale round are Aravind KP, Manju Pavagada, Divya Uruduga, Vaishnavi Gowda, and Prashanth Sambargi.

Check out the positions of the top five contestants according to their popularity on social media.



