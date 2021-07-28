After Chakravarthy Chandrachud was eliminated from Bigg Boss House in the mid-week eviction, there are eight more contestants left for the finale. With just a few days left for the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8, there is buzz doing the rounds that BBK makers may hold the finals either on August 8 or 15. BBK viewers are excited to see who will lift the season 8 trophy. However, according to the analysts, Aravind KP or Manju P have greater chances of bagging the trophy.

Talking about this week's nominations, except for Divya Uruduga the captain, all the remaining contestants have been nominated this week. Aravind KP, Divya Suresh, Shubha P, Manju P, Shamanth Bro Gowda, Vaishnavi Gowda, and Prashanth Sambargi were nominated for this week's eviction.

Netizens are guessing that, the BBK makers have no choice but to plan for double elimination. With Chandrachud's exit, Shubha Poonja was saved from eviction this week. Let's wait and watch if luck favours her this week too. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Bigg Boss Kannada eviction in the last few weeks has been interesting and unpredictable.

