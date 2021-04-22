Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Chandrachud, Nidhi Subbaiah Get into Nasty Fight

BBK8 is progressing at a brisk pace and the show runners are spicing up the show by introducing new elements of entertainment via interesting tasks.

In the latest episode of Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8, the Bigg Boss assigned a special task to all the contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Contestants are told they had to win the task if they wanted their daily needs.

Bigg Boss snatched away all the essential items from the housemates, including tooth brush and their clothes. The Bigg Boss even stopped water supply and gas supply to contestants of the house. If the contestants win the given task they will get back the amenities, they were told.

The latest promo doing the rounds shows Bigg Boss assigned a tough task in which only three contestants were allowed to take part. Then Manju, Rajeev, and Aravind KP are seen taking part in the task. Later in the promo of Colors Kannada, we can see Nidhi and Chandrachud losing their cool and getting into a nasty fight. So, what exactly happens we will get to know in tonight's episode.