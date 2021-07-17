Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Chandrachud Loses His Mind in Jail

As we all know, BBK contestant Chakravarthi Chandrachud always creates a big scene for no reason. He is often seen making a big hue and cru over trivial issues. Now, Chandrachud has crossed all limits and started acting weird when the Bigg Boss sent him to jail after he earned the kalape of the week badge. Chandrachud seems to be mighty upset with the decision of his housemates to send him to jail. He has started protesting in jail. In a recently released promo, we can see that Chamdrachud has been writing some slogans on the wall against fellow contestants in the Kannada Bigg Boss house. He is not the first contestant to go to jail. Even Prashanth was jailed earlier and he would just keep to himself without throwing a fit. However, Chandrachud can't seem to keep mum.

Have a look at this promo and see how Chandrachud is protesting his jail visit...

Earlier, netizens titled Chandrachud as the most irritating contestant of Season 8 of Bigg Boss Kannada. They also said that Colors Kannada is encouraging him to do so instead of eliminating him. A section of viewers feel that Colors Kannada is having him around to create the negative vibes in the house and play the baddie.

They are also demanding to know why the channel is not eliminating him from the glass house despite all his antics. Netizens say that the channel is super impressed with Chandrachud for creating such dramas and fights in the BBK house.

Anyway, all said and done, Colors Kannada will certainly get good TRP rating for tonight's episode as Chandrachud is sure to rake up the unfair kalape tag with the host of Bigg Boss in Vaarada Kathe Kichchana Jothe. Let us wait and watch what Kichcha Sudeep says.