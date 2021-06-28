Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Chakravarthi Starts Bitching Session Again With Prashanth

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is back with full high drama and fights in the house. Colors Kannada will undoubtedly dominate the TRP charts this week. As we all know from the first innings, Prashanth Sambargi and Chandrachud are always seen gossiping about other contestants in the house. Just when we thought that they had evolved and changed their game strategy came yesterday's shocker when Chandrachud attacked Manju over his relationship with Divya Suresh which made the latter break down.

Chandrachud and Prashanth seem to have resumed their marathon gossip sessions in the second innings too. In yesterday's Sunday with Sudeep episode, Chandrachud made some unsavoury comments over Manju and Divya Suresh's bond.

Later, Chandrachud is heard discussing with Prashanth S contestants who put on a fake front. He says 'all for the sake of getting attention in the show' to which Prashanth says 'yes, they are all fake'. Chandrachud points out that the two are acting like a couple for the show's sake. He goes on to say that they have been doing the same since day one.

However, netizens have reacted to this statement and are trolling Chandrachud. They have asked him him to leave the house if he does not like the behavior of contestants in the house. They say that Chandrachid doesn't have any right to use such words towards any of the female contestants in the BBK house. It is worth mentioning here that Prashanth S and Chandhrachud were branded gossip kings in the first innings. They appear to want to stay true to their titles in the second innings as well.

Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates.