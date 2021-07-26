As we all know, Kichcha Sudeep announced in yesterday's episode that there would be a mid-week elimination taking place this week. The voting lines will be open till Tuesday at 2 pm. So hurry up all you BK viewers and vote for your favorite contestant on Voot, there is only a day left. There are chances that elimination may take place on Wednesday or Tuesday.

Netizens are guessing that there will be no nominations for next week. Anyway, mid-week nominations are interesting and viewers are excited to know who will be eliminated. There was speculation that Chandrachud or Shubha will be eliminated.

So, we can say that these top four contestants, Manju P, Vaishnavi Gowda, Divya U, and Aravind KP will enter the finale episode. We should wait and watch who will be the fifth contestant to enter the finale. Viewers might get clarity after this week's elimination. However, BBK viewers strongly believe that Aravind KP may bag the season 8 trophy. Let's wait and watch what BBK makers are planning for the audience.