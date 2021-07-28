There are just two weeks more to go for the finale episode of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. After the mid-week eviction, BBK viewers are expecting that this week the BBK makers may plan double-elimination. The audience, on the other hand, are desperate to witness double elimination happen in the Bigg Boss house as they have been waiting for the same for two weeks now. However, double elimination will be most interesting episode in Kannada Bigg Boss history because, except for Shubha, all the other contestants are strong and are eligible to be in the top 5 list.

Aravind KP, Vaishnavi Gowda, Divya Suresh, Shamanth Bro Gowda, Prashanth Sambargi, and Shubha P have been nominated for this week's elimination. According to the observers, show analysts and viewers, Divya Suresh, Shamanth Bro, Prashanth Sambargi, Divya Suresh, and Shubha P are in the danger zone. There is a high likelihood of Shubha Poonja getting evicted this week. If the makers did double elimination last week, Shubha would have got evicted along with Chandrachud. Let's wait and watch which contestants will be evicted should double elimination happen this week.