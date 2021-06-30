Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Aravind KP, Nidhi Subbaiah Fight Over Swalpa Muchkoli Comment

The second innings of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is back with fights and dramas in the house. BBK viewers were missing the fights between housemates in the first week of the second innings. However, it appears that viewers will not be able to take their eyes off the show considering the drama on the show.

Colors Kannada is getting good TRP rating since the BBK8 second innings started. It would not be surprising if Colors Kanada and the show makers decide to extend BBK8 for more than three weeks.

Now, as regards the fight between Nidhi and Aravind KP. In yesterday's task, Aravind KP told Nidhi swalpa muchkoli when she tried to interrupt Manju and Aravind KP's talk about the task. Swalpa Muchkoli loosely translates to shut it. Nidhi got hurt by Aravind KP's rude behaviour. Aravind KP later went to apologize to Nidhi, and Nidhi pointed out that he lacked sportsmanship. Netizens, on seeing this, are saying that Nidhi is creating a big scene over the small word. And they claim Manju was provoking her.

Bigg Boss viewers have slammed the Hypocrisy saying that when a female contestant used the same word Muchkond Iri, there was no problem, but when a male contestant (Aravind KP) said swalpa muchkoli, it is deemed incorrect and he's being trolled. Furthermore, they say that there is a lot of gender discrimination in the Bigg Boss House and that everyone must be treated equally.

Berevra mathina madye bandaga muchkoli andre.. usually baayi muchkoli..!

He told it shows their character.. he didn't say she s characterless..! #BBK8 pic.twitter.com/vosRflYAVw — Vriddhi (@Vriddhi56921725) June 29, 2021

