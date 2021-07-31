It is known that Aravind KP is the most popular contestant of season 8. He has a huge and powerful fan following outside the Bigg Boss Kannada house. From day one of the show, Aravind KP has left the viewers impressed with his game and individuality. He has been breaking records in Bigg Boss history by winning most of the tasks. He also donned the captaincy hat and ruled the BBK house three times. It is known that Aravind KP earns the highest number of votes when he is on the nomination list.

Now his fans proved it again by breaking the voting record. Yes, in this week's nominations, Aravind KP has been recorded with the highest number of votes compared to last week. Aravind KP fans are working overtime, requesting BBK viewers to vote for him. They want him to stay back in the house at any cost. Although they are confident he can do it, there is no guarantee of Bigg Boss.

By this, Aravind KP haters say that he had hired PRs to manipulate BBK viewers. Let's wait and watch tonight's Vaarada Kathe Kichchana Jothe episode and see who will get eliminated this week.