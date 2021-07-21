Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is progressing at a brisk pace even as viewers are looking forward to the grand finale of the most-watched Kannada TV reality show. There seems to be trouble in paradise. By now, you know what we are talking about.

So for the unversed, we would like to say that Divya Uruduga and Arvind KP have been dubbed as the best couple inside the Bigg Boss house, thanks to the Jodi task. After the Jodi task in the first innings, the two would be often seen hanging out together and even the social media is filled with their fan pages. Both the fans of Divya U as well as Arvind KP have joined hands and created several fan pages under the name Arviya. The fan pages celebrate the relationship and bond between these two contestants. Aravind KP and Divya U are seen as best buddies inside the Bigg Boss Kannada house. In fact, other contestants not only talk about them but also try to compete with them.

In the first innings, Divya Suresh and Manju Pavagada tried to maintain their relationship just like Aravind KP and Divya U, but they did not succeed. In fact, Chandrachud and other contestants tried to expose their relationship saying that their relationship was fake and just for the sake of TRPs. He had said that the two were pretending to be a couple. Now, in the latest promo released by Colors Kannada, we can see that during a task Divya Uruduga says something against Aravind KP in a high voice which hurts him. Later, Divya U tries to convince Aravind KP only to be snubed by him.

Have a look...

Earlier, a section of the audience trolled Divya Uruduga several times for not raising her voice against Aravind. Netizens would often say that Divya U is very afraid of Aravind KP. In fact, even Kiccha Sudeep, the Bigg Boss host, pointed out that Divya U is afraid of Aravind KP and she never speaks against him. Anyway, Araviya haters are celebrating and Arviya fans are giving back to them on the social media platform.

Is it a breakup or just one of those tiffs? Let's wait for the episode tonight to see what happens.