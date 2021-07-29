Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga—this couple needs no introduction. These two BBK contestants have been grabbing the headlines ever since they entered the Kannada Bigg Boss house. BBK viewers have been dropping heart and fire emojis on any news or photo related to the two on social media. It may be recalled that the jodi task in Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8 brought Divya and Aravind together. The viewers of Bigg Boss are in awe over their adorable kuchikoo in the house. Aravind KP and Divya U share a great chemistry, one of the reasons for this season of Bigg Boss Kannada to become hugely successful. When the show was suspended for a few days due to the pandemic situation, Aravind KP and Divya U continued to remain in the news. Fans of Aravind and Divya U created many fan pages called ArVIYa and Araviya. It won't be surprising if they get married after stepping out of the Bigg Boss house.

It is known that in the first innings Colors Kannada was constantly focusing on just the love track between Divya U and Aravind KP while ignoring the other contestants. The channel realised that the promos revolving around the couple brought a lot of viewership. A section audience said Aravind KP and Divya U are acting as a couple in front of the camera for screen space. And a few others opined that their relationship is fake and the entire episode has been scripted by BBK makers for the sake of TRP ratings.

However, recently, Bigg Boss Kannada director Srinivas in an interview has rubbished the allegations and said that Divya U and Aravind KP's relationship is not scripted. He said in no uncertain terms that that even if the channel asked contestants to maintain a certain bond or put up a show, the facade comes off after a while which never happened even 100 days after Araviya entered the show. He went on to add that Aravind and Divya U share a great rapport and maintaining that equation for long isn't easy. Srinivas gave an example of one of the previous last season's contestants Chandan and Nivedita, who fell in love on the show and got married after stepping out of the glass house.

Now, ArVIYA fans must be happy with the Kannada Bigg Boss director's words.