Bigg Boss Jodi Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga Get Another Show Offer: Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8's favorite contestants Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga are making the headlines for various reasons. A section of the audience are upset as they ended as the first and second runner up.

It was really a big unexpected and unbearable moment for Arivya fans. It could take some time for Aravind and Divya Uruduga fans to digest the news that the outcome of the show did not turn out as expected.

But dear Arivya fans, take heart for we have some interesting news for you. If reports are to be believed, Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga are all set to make a wild card entry into the famous jodi show Raja Rani.

The makers were seen promoting them when they were in the house. They will fit the bill perfectly as a jodi. We are sure both Aravind and Divya will demand a fancy pay cheque for making an appearance on the show, as they know they can fetch huge TRPs for the show with their chemistry.

This is a scoop we got from the tele circles. Let's see if this comes true. Would you want to see the duo back on the show together? Share your views in the comments section below.