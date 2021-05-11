Bigg Boss Host Sudeep's Daughter Follows Most Popular Contestant Of Kannada Season 8

The Kannada Bigg Boss season 8 is being hosted by Kichcha Sudeep for the past few years. Who doesn't love his hosting skills? Looks like Sudeep’s daughter could be a die-hard fan of her dad’s reality show ‘Bigg Boss. Probably, she might be regularly following the current season-8.

You may ask us, why? Sudeep’s little princess Sanvi Sudeep is following Kannada Bigg Boss popular contestants Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga, as they both are termed as a cute couple ever since the show went on air. Arivya fans who have learnt about Sanvi following their favourite couple is going gaga over social media.

A section of the audience is asking as to what is so surprising, if Sanvi follows Bigg Boss Kannada 8 contestants Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga because every year she follows most of them every year.

There were 16 contestants in Kannada Bigg Boss house, and why Sanvi Sudeep followed Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga has become a hot topic on social media. Who wouldn’t follow the best Jodi of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. Sanvi must have followed them by seeing their performance in the show and stardom on social media.