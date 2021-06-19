Bigg Boss Hindi Season 15 To Run For Six Months, Makers Bid For TRP

After a good run with Bigg Boss 14, the makers will soon be back with a new season. The previous season had some issues due to the pandemic. It had to be shot while carefully following all the regulations. Even when there were celebrity entries into the show, there was no contact with the contestants. With all the troubles with shooting and airing, the show still received a good enough response.

Now the headlines are filled with BB season 15 talks. The format of this season is to be decided and contestants are being roped in. As of now, there has been no confirmation regarding the celebrities that are going to participate this time but many big names from the TV industry were heard. Speculations were that Parth Samthan will enter the Bigg Boss house this time, but the rumours were denied.

With no surprise, we obviously have Salman Khan back for this season as well. With Khan’s power, the show has been doing fairly good with the TRPs. Salman Khan as the host and the makers trying different concepts and challenges have made the previous season still a popular one among fans.

Similar to last season, BB 15 is also likely to run for 6 months. The makers have many things planned for the show to make it interesting. 6 months is a long time and to ensure that the audience is hooked to the show for the entire period, the makers have decided to bring in a new wild card entry, every week. These entries are expected to spice things up in the BB house. It will start with 13 contestants with one new entry every week.

Disha Vakani, Disha Parmar, Surbhi Chandna and Rhea Chakraborty are few names that have come forward. It does not confirm yet, but these celebrities could be entering the house. The makers are trying new things to up the TRP rating.