Bigg Boss Hindi 15 Makers Planning a Twist For Viewers

For the first time in the history of Hindi Bigg Boss, the TRP rating of the show is said to have dropped. It is no news that when compared to the ongoing Bigg Boss shows in other languages, Hindi Bigg Boss is hugely popular and is always trending. The show is in the news for some reason or the other. Contestants who enter the show too are aggresive and would go to any length to survive in the house.

However, it is evident that viewers are becoming dissatisfied with Bigg Boss 15 due to a lack of content. It is knonw that Bigg Boss Hindi makers (Colors) evicted Afsana Khan from the house for breaking the rules. For the unversed, Afsana Khan threatened her housemates as also the show makers saying she would harm herself if they refused to give her entry to the VIP zone.

Meanwhile, Afsana's fight with Shamita Shetty is said to have fetched Colors TV record TRP ratings. Later, Raqesh and Neha made a wild card entry into the glass house. However, Raqesh walked out of the house citing health issues. Even Shamita walked out of the house for a week due to illness and entered the house again after recovery.

It seems that the audience is not getting any interesting content they are wanting to see from the contestants and are losing interest in watching the show. As a result, makers are said to be planning something special to woo the audience back and regain TRPs.

According to a source in the know, Bigg Boss Hindi makers are planning for another wild card entry. There is talk that the makers have reached out to Zain Iman, Manu Punjabi, and Paras Chabbra to make a deal for their entry into the Bigg Boss Hindi 15 glass house. Let us wait and watch if the rumors come true or not.