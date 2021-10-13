Bigg Boss Gives Real Test to Siri Hanmanth: Deets Inside

Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu 5 has become talk of the town. The show is heading towards complete two months of its run on TV this season.

Bigg Boss contestants are leaving no stone unturned to impress the viewers as also to survive in the house for a long time. Bigg Boss contestants Siri, Shanmukh, and Jessie seem to be the names on every TV viewer's lips because of the trio's friendship inside the house.

Looks like Bigg Boss is trying to break their bond as they want them to get out of their comfort zones and show some action. Yes, Bigg Boss is trying to create some difference between them, which will surely grab the audience attention.

Bigg Boss has made Siri the Sanchalak for one of the tasks in the house. Whichever team wins will stand a chance to contest for captaincy position. Last night, Shanmukh was seen asking Siri to treat everyone fair in the game. If green or red team wins, there will be a chance for Siri to become the captaincy contender. Will Siri sacrifice her captaincy chance for Shanmukh and Jessie by supporting the blue and yellow team to win.

Bigg Boss is liekly to test Siri's friendship with Shanmukh and Jessie. Will she pass the test in flying colors or not by supporting Jessie and Shanmukh is yet to be seen in tonight's episode.