Bigg Boss Flavour Is Missing

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 is in seventh week. Bigg Boss told the contestants of the house that they will be divided into two groups and they have to perform the roles from the superhit films. Two teams have to take up the challenges given by the Bigg Boss according to the time. At the end of task which team gets highest marks is the winner of that task. They will also get the captaincy contenders chance.

Srihan performed as Chennkesava Reddy, Faima was Nelambari, Inaya was Indraja from Jagadeekaverudu Athiloka Sundari, Surya was Pushpa Raj. In today's episode, Tollywood Fantasies and Tollywood Dynamites were two groups. Tollywood fantasies got 15 marks and Tollywood dynamites secured 11 marks. Adi Reddy was seen saying that there is only entertainment and further stated that Bigg Boss falvour is missing.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: Not Inaya, Surya Feels Like Crying And Hugging This Person